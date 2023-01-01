Waffles in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve waffles
More about Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio
325 South College Avenue, Oxford
|Waffle Fries
|$3.00
More about Pickle & Pig - A Prohibition Eatery
Pickle & Pig - A Prohibition Eatery
77 S Main St, Oxford
|The Red Light Chicken & Waffles
|$20.00
Fresh made Belgium waffle, salted honey butter drizzle, sauteed and seasoned brussels sprouts, boneless Cajun breaded chicken thighs, and topped with a maple bourbon syrup.