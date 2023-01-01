Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Oxford

Go
Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

325 South College Avenue, Oxford

Avg 4.4 (3144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$3.00
More about Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio
Item pic

 

Pickle & Pig - A Prohibition Eatery

77 S Main St, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Red Light Chicken & Waffles$20.00
Fresh made Belgium waffle, salted honey butter drizzle, sauteed and seasoned brussels sprouts, boneless Cajun breaded chicken thighs, and topped with a maple bourbon syrup.
More about Pickle & Pig - A Prohibition Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxford

Cobb Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Map

More near Oxford to explore

Mason

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (593 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston