Curry in Pacific Grove

Go
Pacific Grove restaurants
Toast

Pacific Grove restaurants that serve curry

Yellow Curry image

 

Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant

1180 Forest Ave Suite F, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$22.00
Vegan and gluten free. Julia’s signature curry with roasted rainbow carrots, kabocha squash, yams, butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and brown rice. Finished with fresh fruit
Pumpkin Curry$22.00
Vegan and gluten free. Savory and medium spiced Japanese sweet pumpkin curry with roasted rainbow carrots, kabocha squash, yams, butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and brown rice.
More about Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Pacific Grove

Burritos

Map

More near Pacific Grove to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Carmel

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston