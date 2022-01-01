Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Pacific Grove

Go
Pacific Grove restaurants
Toast

Pacific Grove restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant

1180 Forest Ave Suite F, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamale Pie$24.00
-V, GF- Mild-medium Mexican inspired playfull creation with two crispy tamales, with a spicy poblano red sauce and guacamole. Served with beans, and rice. *Lilaceps recommended.*
Tamale Pie$17.00
Vegan and gluten free. Julia’s signature curry with roasted rainbow carrots, kabocha squash, yams, butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and brown rice. Finished with fresh fruit
Tamale Pie$22.00
Vegan and gluten free. Mild-medium Mexican inspired playfull creation with two crispy tamales, with a spicy poblano red sauce and guacamole. Served with beans, rice, and fresh herbs.
More about Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Heatwaves

543 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Cherry Apple Pie :)$8.00
More about Heatwaves
The Grill at Point Pinos image

 

The Grill at Point Pinos - Pacific Grove

79 Asilomar Ave, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gizdich Ranch Pie Slice$7.00
More about The Grill at Point Pinos - Pacific Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Pacific Grove

Banana Splits

Cake

Yellow Curry

Chicken Pizza

Huevos Rancheros

Cheese Pizza

Burritos

Curry

Map

More near Pacific Grove to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston