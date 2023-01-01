Greek salad in Palm Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

John's Restaurant Palm Springs

900 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD W/ CHICKEN$14.95
Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green bell peppers and red onions.
More about John's Restaurant Palm Springs
Item pic

 

Chicken Ranch - 515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10

515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Organic Romaine, Red onion, cherry tomatoes red & yellow bell bellpeppers cucumber, Kalamata Olives ,feta cheese and croutons Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Chicken Ranch - 515 N Palm Canyon Dr. Suite B10

