Cannolis in Parker

Parker restaurants
Toast

Parker restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Parker

17001 Lincoln Ave Unit F, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Cannolis$4.95
Flaky pastry shells filled with a sweet ricotta blend and mini chocolate chunks. Mix it up with your choice of chocolate covered or regular.
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Parker
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd

11215 S Parker rd, Parker

Avg 4.6 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cannoli$5.50
Vanilla Cannoli$4.99
More about Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
Item pic

 

Mici Parker - 11290 South Twenty Mile Road

11290 South Twenty Mile Road, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$3.39
More about Mici Parker - 11290 South Twenty Mile Road

