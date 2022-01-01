Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Parker

Parker restaurants
Parker restaurants that serve edamame

FuNuGyz image

FRENCH FRIES

FuNuGyz

17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker

Avg 3.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
More about FuNuGyz
20 Mile Tap House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Mile Tap House

12543 N Hwy 83, Parker

Avg 4 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Edamame$7.50
Edamame$6.50
More about 20 Mile Tap House

