Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Parkville

Go
Parkville restaurants
Toast

Parkville restaurants that serve garlic bread

The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse - Perry Hall

3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Garlic Bread$1.50
More about The All American Steakhouse - Perry Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Margherita Pizza - Parkville

9948 Harford Rd, Parkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.25
Garlic Bread W/Cheese$3.69
More about Margherita Pizza - Parkville

Browse other tasty dishes in Parkville

Spinach Salad

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

Steak Fajitas

Pork Chops

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Parkville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston