Egg fried rice in
Parsippany
/
Parsippany
/
Egg Fried Rice
Parsippany restaurants that serve egg fried rice
Jashan
252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Egg Fried Rice
$15.49
Fried rice with eggs and veggies
More about Jashan
Dhaba Express
1521 US-46, Parsippany
No reviews yet
Egg Fried Rice
$12.95
Fried rice with eggs and veggies
More about Dhaba Express
