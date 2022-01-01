Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in Parsippany

Parsippany restaurants
Parsippany restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Item pic

 

Jashan

252 Rt 46 West, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Fried Rice$15.49
Fried rice with eggs and veggies
More about Jashan
Item pic

 

Dhaba Express

1521 US-46, Parsippany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Fried Rice$12.95
Fried rice with eggs and veggies
More about Dhaba Express

