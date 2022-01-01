Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants
Patchogue restaurants that serve chicken salad

BOBBIQUE

70 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ WINGS$15.95
SMOKED, TOSSED
FULL Rack$33.95
SLICED BRISKET$25.95
More about BOBBIQUE
Tap Room

114 W Main St, Patchoge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
More about Tap Room
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

46 east main st, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado BLT Omelet$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar
Belgian with Fresh Berries$14.95
Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!
More about Toast Coffeehouse

