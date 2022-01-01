French toast in Patchogue
Jardín Cafe - 90 east Main Street, unit E
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
|French Toast
|$12.99
Powdered sugar, mixed berries & whipped cream.
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
46 east main st, Patchogue
|BKLYN French Toast
|$14.95
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote
*Contains Gluten
|Kids French Toast
|$7.95
with strawberries, served with bacon or sausage
