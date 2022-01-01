Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Patchogue

Patchogue restaurants
Patchogue restaurants that serve sliders

BOBBIQUE

70 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ WINGS$15.95
SMOKED, TOSSED
FULL Rack$33.95
SLICED BRISKET$25.95
More about BOBBIQUE
That Meetball Place - Patchogue

52 west main street, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN DUMPLINGS$13.00
Edamame dumplings, wasabi soy ponzu
BAKED MAC AND CHEESE$14.00
Creamy shells, crunchy top. Go ahead
STEAK MAC & CHEESE$18.00
Certified Angus beef steak over mac and cheese
More about That Meetball Place - Patchogue
Tap Room

114 W Main St, Patchoge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
More about Tap Room
Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue

8 East Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
Takeout
8 Wings$14.43
served with blue cheese, celery & carrots
The Meathead$19.59
10oz burger stuffed with bacon, mushrooms, onions & cheddar cheese, served on a bishop roll
Southwest Salad$16.50
romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn, red onion & cheddar jack cheese, served in a crispy tortilla bowl with cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with cajun chicken
More about Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue

