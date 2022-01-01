Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants
Pensacola restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$45.00
8 oz sous vide filet mignon, black garlic dolce gorgonzola Amish butter, roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, bouquet of fresh herbs in lemon dressing
More about George Bistro + Bar
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

8714 Beulah Road, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon and Shrimp$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon$29.35
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

