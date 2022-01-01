Filet mignon in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve filet mignon
George Bistro + Bar
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA
|Filet Mignon
|$45.00
8 oz sous vide filet mignon, black garlic dolce gorgonzola Amish butter, roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, bouquet of fresh herbs in lemon dressing
Rock N Roll Sushi
8714 Beulah Road, Pensacola
|Filet Mignon and Shrimp
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon
|$29.35
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce