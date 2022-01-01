Brisket in
Deer Valley
/
Phoenix
/
Deer Valley
/
Brisket
Deer Valley restaurants that serve brisket
Pork on a Fork
1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
Avg 4.7
(786 reviews)
Brisket & Cheese Quesadillas (serves 2-3)
$18.95
Brisket by the Pound
$20.00
12-14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket
More about Pork on a Fork
Pork on a Fork
1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Beef Brisket (Pound)
$27.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich
$13.99
More about Pork on a Fork
Browse other tasty dishes in Deer Valley
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Wraps
More near Deer Valley to explore
Camelback East
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Central City
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
South Mountain
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston