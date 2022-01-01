Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Pittsfield

Go
Pittsfield restaurants
Toast

Pittsfield restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street

724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tender 3 Pc$8.00
3 pieces of chicken tenders served with side of buffalo sauce, chips OR apple sauce, apple juice box, chocolate milk, OR fountain drink.
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - Tyler Street
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street

37 North Street, Pittsfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tender 3 Pc$8.00
3 pieces of chicken tenders served with side of buffalo sauce, chips OR apple sauce, apple juice box, chocolate milk, OR fountain drink.
Chicken Tenders (5-Pieces)$7.90
5 Pieces of our Chicken Tenders smothered with your favorite sauce and served with a side of Southwest Ranch
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos - North Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsfield

Bean Burritos

Tostadas

Taco Salad

Burritos

Cobb Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fajitas

Map

More near Pittsfield to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (915 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston