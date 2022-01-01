Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Pittsford

Pittsford restaurants
Toast

Pittsford restaurants that serve salmon

Simply Crepes

7 Schoen Place, Pittsford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basil-Parm Crusted Salmon$23.00
Basil-parmesan crusted Atlantic salmon with cheddar scallion potato
hash cakes, charred broccolini, and tomato creme.
More about Simply Crepes
Fruit and Salad Co

680 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Glazed Salmon$19.95
pan seared salmon filet with a caramelized glaze with seasoned basmati rice & fresh vegetables
Grilled Salmon Salad$16.50
field greens, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, almonds, carrots, craisins, sesame ginger dressing
Grilled Salmon$19.95
filet served with seasoned basmati rice and fresh vegetables
More about Fruit and Salad Co
