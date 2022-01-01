Salmon in Pittsford
Pittsford restaurants that serve salmon
Simply Crepes
7 Schoen Place, Pittsford
|Basil-Parm Crusted Salmon
|$23.00
Basil-parmesan crusted Atlantic salmon with cheddar scallion potato
hash cakes, charred broccolini, and tomato creme.
Fruit and Salad Co
680 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford
|Glazed Salmon
|$19.95
pan seared salmon filet with a caramelized glaze with seasoned basmati rice & fresh vegetables
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.50
field greens, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, almonds, carrots, craisins, sesame ginger dressing
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.95
filet served with seasoned basmati rice and fresh vegetables