Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Nigh Brewing Company image

 

Nigh Brewing Company

2067 East Hadley Rd., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips And Salsa$5.00
More about Nigh Brewing Company
Brew Link Brewing Company image

 

Brew Link Brewing Company

4710 E. US Highway 40, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips N Salsa$5.00
More about Brew Link Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Chef Salad

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Hummus

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cake

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (805 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (638 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston