Italian subs in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve italian subs
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Italian Sausage Sub
|$11.99
Italian Sausage smothered with green peppers, onions and tomato sauce on toasted Italian bread.
|Italian Combo Sub
|$11.99
Imported Italian Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and red onions with our house vinaigrette dressing on toasted Italian bread.
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Italian Combo Sub
|$10.99
Genoa salami, tavern ham, hot capicola, and your choice of cheese, and toppings
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Cold Italian Combo Sub
|$10.99