Nachos in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve nachos
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth
|Nachos
|$16.00
house-made cheese sauce, cherry peppers, black beans, pineapple salsa and avocado crema \ton homemade corn chips
\tchoice of:
\tdebris (slow-roasted chuck roast) ● Caribbean pulled pork ● grilled chicken
\t sautéed vegetables ● chilled sliced salmon (+4)* ● chopped bacon
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldstones
980 E Main Road, Portsmouth
|Patriot Nachos
|$16.00
Red, white, and blue tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese and diced grilled chicken, served with a side of black bean chili, salsa, and sour cream
|BBQ Pork Nachos
|$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with bbq pulled pork and cheddar-jack cheese served with black bean salsa and sour cream