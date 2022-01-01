Nachos in Portsmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$16.00
house-made cheese sauce, cherry peppers, black beans, pineapple salsa and avocado crema \ton homemade corn chips
\tchoice of:
\tdebris (slow-roasted chuck roast) ● Caribbean pulled pork ● grilled chicken
\t sautéed vegetables ● chilled sliced salmon (+4)* ● chopped bacon
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Patriot Nachos$16.00
Red, white, and blue tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese and diced grilled chicken, served with a side of black bean chili, salsa, and sour cream
BBQ Pork Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with bbq pulled pork and cheddar-jack cheese served with black bean salsa and sour cream
More about Fieldstones

