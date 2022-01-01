Chicken salad in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room
Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.85
Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Mayo, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato With Your Choice of 2 Sides
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.70
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, our creamy Caesar dressing & our exceptionally delicious fresh-baked croutons.
Top with Marinated Chilled Chicken Breast (pictured) or Breaded & Fried Chicken Tenders.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|Chicken Salad Club
|$13.75
Everyone's favorite Chicken Salad with, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast. Served with Herr's chips.