Chicken salad sandwiches in Pottstown

Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.85
Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Mayo, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato With Your Choice of 2 Sides
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Our popular homemade Chicken Salad served with lettuce & tomato on your choice of wrap. Pictured on a tomato tortilla
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
A Customer Fav!
House-made Chicken Salad served with lettuce on your choice of bread. Served with chips.