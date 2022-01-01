Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Puyallup

Go
Puyallup restaurants
Toast

Puyallup restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Toscanos Italian Grill

437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Carmel Cheesecake$9.00
Toscanos opulent combination of rich cream cheese and salted caramel.
More about Toscanos Italian Grill
Banner pic

 

Fika by Farm 12

8th Avenue Southeast #C, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Berry Cheesecake$8.00
More about Fika by Farm 12

Browse other tasty dishes in Puyallup

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Shrimp Tacos

Cookies

Cobb Salad

Gyoza

Bread Pudding

Pudding

Map

More near Puyallup to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston