Soft shell crabs in Puyallup

Puyallup restaurants
Puyallup restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Boiling Crawfish

4301 S MERIDIAN F3, PUYALLUP

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab$16.99
More about Boiling Crawfish
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - Puyallup

10403 156th St E, Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (6049 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Soft Shell Crab$8.50
Whole fried soft shell crab served with sweet sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi - Puyallup

