Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Quincy
/
Quincy
/
Gnocchi
Quincy restaurants that serve gnocchi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Idle Hour
1464 Hancock St, Quincy
Avg 4.6
(426 reviews)
Gnocchi
$28.00
house made pasta, italian sausage, roasted red bell pepper, broccolini, sunflower seed pesto
More about Idle Hour
Gennaro's Eatery
12 Blanchard Rd, Quincy
No reviews yet
Potato Gnocchi
$14.99
More about Gennaro's Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Quincy
Muffins
Cobb Salad
Crispy Chicken
Cheese Fries
Maki
Clam Chowder
Bruschetta
Chili
More near Quincy to explore
Jamaica Plain
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Roslindale
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Braintree
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
East Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston