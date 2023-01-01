Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Racine

Racine restaurants
Racine restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Pico's Tacos & Cerveza

550 3 Mile Rd, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FLAUTAS MEXICANAS DINNER$14.00
More about Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
Item pic

 

911 Tacos

4005 Durand Avenue, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tex-Mex Flauta Combo
Rolled corn taquito with meat filler. Topped with avocado, sour cream, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese. Rice & Beans included.
Hot Cheeto Flauta Combo
Rolled corn taquito with meat filler, topped with Cheddar salsa, Hot Cheetos, Lettuce Pico de Gallo, sour cream, avocado and Queso fresco.
Flautas de Papa Combo
Rolled Corn taquito filled with cheesy potatoes, topped with cheddar salsa, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Rice & Beans included.
More about 911 Tacos

