Chicken tikka masala in Raleigh

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)
|$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
|Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
|$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
|Garlic Naan
|$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH
|Samosa
|$7.99
Crispy layers filled with potato and green pea filling.
|Gobi Manchurian
|$12.99
Cauliflowers simmered in Manchurian sauce.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Chicken marinated and cooked in creamy tomato sauce.