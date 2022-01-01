Chimichangas in Raleigh
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Chimichanga Supreme
|$14.00
(2) flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$13.00
(2) flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
|Chimichanga
|$8.99
Shredded beef or chicken filled flour tortilla, fried or soft, topped with sour cream and cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.