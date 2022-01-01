Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve chimichangas

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga Supreme$14.00
(2) flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Chimichanga Dinner$13.00
(2) flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Chimichanga$8.99
Shredded beef or chicken filled flour tortilla, fried or soft, topped with sour cream and cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Esa Chimichanga image

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Esa Chimichanga$13.00
A large flour tortilla filled with spanish rice and cheese. Topped with a warmed up creamy red salsa and cabbage. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Choose Fried or Baked.
