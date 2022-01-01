Greek salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve greek salad
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
State of Beer
401 A Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
House made pickled cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, fresh red peppers, chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette.
|French Dip
|$13.00
Toasted La Farm Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Gouda and American Cheese, Crunchy Onions, Yellow Horseradish Aioli with French Onion Au Jus
|Sweet Home Alabama
|$13.00
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Pickled Red Peppers, Crunchy Onions
Trophy Pizza
827 West Morgan street, Raleigh
|Small Greek Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
|Large Most Loyal
|$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
|Large Best Dressed
|$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage