Greek salad in Raleigh

Aladdin's Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
State of Beer image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

State of Beer

401 A Hillsborough St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.00
House made pickled cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, fresh red peppers, chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette.
French Dip$13.00
Toasted La Farm Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Gouda and American Cheese, Crunchy Onions, Yellow Horseradish Aioli with French Onion Au Jus
Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Pickled Red Peppers, Crunchy Onions
More about State of Beer
Trophy Pizza image

 

Trophy Pizza

827 West Morgan street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
Large Most Loyal$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
Large Best Dressed$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage
More about Trophy Pizza

