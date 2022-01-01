Chips and salsa in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Chips And Salsa
Raleigh restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Chido Taco
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Salsa & chips
$3.75
More about Chido Taco
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Pies
Salmon
Quesadillas
Shawarma
Tikka Masala
Custard
Salad Bowl
Tacos
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.3
(78 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.3
(78 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston