Chips and salsa in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Chido Taco image

TACOS

Chido Taco

2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salsa & chips$3.75
More about Chido Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Pies

Salmon

Quesadillas

Shawarma

Tikka Masala

Custard

Salad Bowl

Tacos

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston