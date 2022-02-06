Crab rangoon in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve crab rangoon
DIM SUM
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|General Tso
|$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
|Pork & Chive Shumai
|$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
|Char Siu Bao
|$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Crispy Sesame Beef
|$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
|Scallion Pancakes
|$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
|Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.