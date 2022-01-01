Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ravioli in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve fried ravioli

Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ravioli$10.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$9.59
More about Woody's at City Market

