Tuna salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve tuna salad
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Tuna Salad Snack Pack
|$9.00
house-made tuna salad, local cheddar slices, crackers, and your choice of kale salad, potato salad, applesauce, or mexican street corn.
|Tuna Salad Scoop
|$6.00
house-made tuna salad with mayo, carrots, celery, green onion, garlic, and lemon pepper
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Alimentari At Left Bank
500 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Tuna salad
|$3.00
Tuna Salad & Pickled Red Onion
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*
|$9.95
Tuna, escolar, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce
|Ahi Tuna Mango Salad*
|$11.95
Seared tuna, spring mix, avocado, mango, and homemade sesame seed dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, haricot vert, egg, tomato, red onion, potatoes, seared tuna
Bru's Public House
5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh
|Napa Tuna Salad
|$18.00
