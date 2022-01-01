Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Snack Pack$9.00
house-made tuna salad, local cheddar slices, crackers, and your choice of kale salad, potato salad, applesauce, or mexican street corn.
Tuna Salad Scoop$6.00
house-made tuna salad with mayo, carrots, celery, green onion, garlic, and lemon pepper
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Alimentari At Left Bank image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Alimentari At Left Bank

500 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna salad$3.00
Tuna Salad & Pickled Red Onion
More about Alimentari At Left Bank
Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*$9.95
Tuna, escolar, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce
Ahi Tuna Mango Salad*$11.95
Seared tuna, spring mix, avocado, mango, and homemade sesame seed dressing
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Nicoise Salad$15.00
mixed greens, haricot vert, egg, tomato, red onion, potatoes, seared tuna
More about Parkside Raleigh
Bru's Public House image

 

Bru's Public House

5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Napa Tuna Salad$18.00
More about Bru's Public House
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Salad$9.00
tuna, escolar, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago in a spicy kimchi sauce.
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Brisket

Coleslaw

Italian Subs

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pudding

Almond Cake

Chicken Satay

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston