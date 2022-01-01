Quesadillas in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve quesadillas

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS QUESADILLA$7.00
QUESADILLA$13.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Fresh Tableside Guacamole$9.50
Comes with Chips
Burrito San Jose$11.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Dos Taquitos image

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Guacamole Dip$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
Quesadilla$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
Enchiladas de Puebla$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Dos Taquitos
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Quesadillas Gringas image

TACOS

Chido Taco

2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas Gringas$9.49
Flour tortilla, cheese and choice of filling
More about Chido Taco
Blowfish image

 

Blowfish

510 Glenwood S. #103, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wings$14.00
Burrito$12.00
Pork Carnitas Taco$4.00
More about Blowfish

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

