Quesadillas in Raleigh

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$7.00
|QUESADILLA
|$13.00
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
|Fresh Tableside Guacamole
|$9.50
Comes with Chips
|Burrito San Jose
|$11.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Guacamole Dip
|$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
|Enchiladas de Puebla
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
|QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
|MEXICAN FLAG
|$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
Chido Taco
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh
|Quesadillas Gringas
|$9.49
Flour tortilla, cheese and choice of filling
Blowfish
510 Glenwood S. #103, Raleigh
|Wings
|$14.00
|Burrito
|$12.00
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$4.00