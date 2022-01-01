Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Raleigh restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$5.00
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
Avg 3.7
(1463 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Steak Burgers
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Almond Cake
Curry Chicken
Mango Smoothies
Sesame Tofu
Pasta Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston