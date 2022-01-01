Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.00
SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
