Lasagna in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh
|Eggplant Ravioli To Go
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
|Mulino Pizza To Go
|$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
|Arancini To Go
|$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa
More about Irregardless Christmas Eve Take n' Bake
Irregardless Christmas Eve Take n' Bake
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Cornbread Stuffing (vegan + gf)
|$20.00
Fluffy corn bread stuffing made with fresh herbs and vegetables.
Major Allergens: Soy
|Burgundy Mushrooms (vegan + gf)
|$20.00
Button mushrooms in a savory, wine and herb sauce.
|Brussels Sprout Casserole (vegan + gf)
|$20.00
Brussels sprouts roasted in a cheesy cream sauce.