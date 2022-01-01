Shumai in Raleigh
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Shumai Dumplings
|$5.95
Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce and topped with garlic
DIM SUM
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Pork & Chive Shumai
|$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
