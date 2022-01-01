Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve shumai

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shumai Dumplings$5.95
Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce and topped with garlic
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Pork & Chive Shumai image

DIM SUM

Brewery Bhavana

218 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork & Chive Shumai$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
More about Brewery Bhavana

