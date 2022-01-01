Go
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden

Rasselbock, your family and dog-friendly German Restaurant & Beer Garden in Bixby Knolls.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4020 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1369 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Bratwurst$15.00
German classic, pork & veal
Bavarian Pretzel$6.50
freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.
Rasselbock Schnitzel$19.00
breaded and sautéed pork loin topped w/ garlic cream sauce & fried egg
Cheeseburger Sliders$8.50
grass fed, served w/ choice of side
Wiener Schnitzel$18.00
breaded and sautéed loin; choose between pork, chicken or veal (+2)
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
breaded and sautéed loin topped w/ wild mushroom sauce; choose pork, chicken or veal (+2)
BBB$14.00
½lb grass fed beef, bacon, blue cheese, crispy onions, arugula, tomato, house made fig jam, brioche bun
Schnitzel Fingers$8.50
chicken, served w/ choice of side
Spicy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
crispy blanched and fried Brussel sprouts w/ pecorino & creole remoulade
Mini Potato Pancakes$8.00
topped w/ homemade apple sauce & mascarpone cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4020 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
