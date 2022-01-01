Cobb salad in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Charlew's Tap House
Charlew's Tap House
1901 CA-273, Anderson
|Cobb Salad
|$15.25
Freshly grilled sliced chicken breast, thick-cut pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocados and marinated tomatoes on a bed of romaine, iceberg and spinach.
More about Final Draft Brewing Company
SANDWICHES
Final Draft Brewing Company
1600 California St, Redding
|LOADED COBB SALAD
|$16.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Egg, Cucumber & Blue Cheese Crumbles.
More about Woody's Brewing Co.
FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Brewing Co.
1257 Oregon St, Redding
|Cobb Salad
|$16.99