Cobb salad in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve cobb salad

Charlew's Tap House

1901 CA-273, Anderson

No reviews yet
Cobb Salad$15.25
Freshly grilled sliced chicken breast, thick-cut pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocados and marinated tomatoes on a bed of romaine, iceberg and spinach.
Final Draft Brewing Company

1600 California St, Redding

Avg 4.4 (7420 reviews)
LOADED COBB SALAD$16.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Egg, Cucumber & Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Woody's Brewing Co.

1257 Oregon St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (1310 reviews)
Cobb Salad$16.99
