Tacos in Richwood

Richwood restaurants
Richwood restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Chef's Parlour

2 S. Franklin St., Richwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$11.00
3 tacos topped with vinegar slaw and cilantro.
Barbacoa Taco$11.00
3 tacos topped with onion, chimichurri, and radish.
More about Chef's Parlour
Item pic

PIZZA

Wildcat Pizza - Richwood

220 N Clinton St, Richwood

Avg 4.1 (174 reviews)
Takeout
7" Original Crust Taco Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
16" Original Crust Taco Pizza$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
12" Thin Crust Taco Pizza$16.25
More about Wildcat Pizza - Richwood
