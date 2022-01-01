Tacos in Richwood
Richwood restaurants that serve tacos
More about Chef's Parlour
Chef's Parlour
2 S. Franklin St., Richwood
|Carnitas Taco
|$11.00
3 tacos topped with vinegar slaw and cilantro.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$11.00
3 tacos topped with onion, chimichurri, and radish.
More about Wildcat Pizza - Richwood
PIZZA
Wildcat Pizza - Richwood
220 N Clinton St, Richwood
|7" Original Crust Taco Pizza
|$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
|16" Original Crust Taco Pizza
|$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
|12" Thin Crust Taco Pizza
|$16.25