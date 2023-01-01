Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ridgecrest restaurants you'll love

Go
Ridgecrest restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ridgecrest

Must-try Ridgecrest restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Classic Gyros

1140 North China Lake Boulevard, Ridgecrest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pita$9.99
FRENCH FRIES (Hand Cut)$2.99
More about Classic Gyros
Consumer pic

 

Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest - 1400 N. Norma

1400 N. Norma, Ridgecrest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Schooners Ribs & Cheesy Bread$29.99
More about Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest - 1400 N. Norma
Flight Line Tap Room image

 

Flight Line Tap Room - 259 Balsam Street

259 Balsam Street, Ridgecrest

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Flight Line Tap Room - 259 Balsam Street
Map

More near Ridgecrest to explore

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Palmdale

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Victorville

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hesperia

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Apple Valley

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston