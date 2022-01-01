Ridgeville Tavern
Evanston's neighborhood tavern with high quality tavern fare and drinks.
1520 Sherman Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1520 Sherman Avenue
Evanston IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tapas Barcelona
We are a tapas restaurant bringing Spanish cuisine to the city of Evanston!
Peppercorns Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
Come in and enjoy!
Next of Kin Restaurant
Thank you for choosing Next of Kin Restaurant - our full service spot serving Artful American Cuisine. Combining local ingredients & hearth cooking to elevate & reinvent the nostalgic dishes we love, served with a hearty dose of warm, neighborhood hospitality.
Next of Kin Restaurant was designed to delight our Evanston community & meet your dining desires. Enjoy our Chef-designed dishes for dinner & drinks (lunch & weekend brunch reopening soon!) fit for a regular weeknight treat or any special occasion.