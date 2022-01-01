Go
Ridgeville Tavern

Evanston's neighborhood tavern with high quality tavern fare and drinks.

1520 Sherman Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHEESE CURDS$10.50
fried and served with ranch dressing
STEAK HOAGIE$14.50
shaved steak, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mustard aioli, sub roll
RISOTTO FRITTERS$10.00
sriracha aioli
FISH and CHIPS$16.00
atlantic cod, tartar sauce, fries
CARROT CAKE$8.00
housemade with cream cheese frosting
FRIED CHICKEN$13.50
buttermilk battered and fried chicken breast, bread & butter pickles, sriracha aioli, potato bun
HOUSE BURGER$13.00
double smashed patty, cheddar, lettuce, relish of diced tomato, onion pickle, garlic mustard aioli, potato bun
GROVE ST. CHICKEN$14.00
blackened chicken breast, provolone, bacon, giardinera aioli, grilled onion, potato bun
CHICKEN PITA$13.50
greek marinated chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, tzatziki, pita
KALE & BROCCOLI SALAD$11.50
kale, romaine, broccoli, cabbage, shaved brussels, almonds, spicy vinaigrette dressing
Location

1520 Sherman Avenue

Evanston IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
