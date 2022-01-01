Ridgewood bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Ridgewood restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Ridgewood

Rolo's - NYC image

 

Rolo's - NYC

853 Onderdonk Avenue, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tomato Pie$4.50
Focaccia with deeply roasted Jersey Fresh tomatoes studded with sliced garlic and wild oregano.
Grape & Olive Focaccia$4.50
Blistered grape and Castelvetrano olive focaccia topped with lots of rosemary and flaky sea salt.
Crispy Potatoes$6.00
Twice fried potato wedges with a side of fancy sauce.
More about Rolo's - NYC
Consumer pic

 

Cream Ridgewood

59-09 71st Ave, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon$26.00
"Cream" Burger$18.00
Birria Tacos$18.00
More about Cream Ridgewood
Plein Air image

 

Plein Air

68-38 Forest Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sourdough Toast$3.00
Sourdough
Egg & Cheese$8.25
two scrambled eggs, mimolette cheese, caramelized onion, brioche bun
Goat Cheese Omelette$12.00
Goat cheese, fresh herbs, side salad
More about Plein Air

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ridgewood

Tacos

Map

More near Ridgewood to explore

Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (441 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston