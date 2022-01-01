Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Ridgewood
/
Ridgewood
/
Cake
Ridgewood restaurants that serve cake
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Cachapas Y Mas
678 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(719 reviews)
Stawberry Cheese Cake'
$4.50
More about Cachapas Y Mas
Cafe Plein Air
68-38 Forest Ave, Queens
No reviews yet
Olive Oil Cake
$8.00
More about Cafe Plein Air
Browse other tasty dishes in Ridgewood
Shrimp Tacos
Chili
Cheeseburgers
Tuna Salad
Salmon
Chai Lattes
Tacos
Cookies
More near Ridgewood to explore
Brooklyn
Avg 4.5
(702 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ozone Park
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1750 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(55 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(537 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston