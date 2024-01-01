Chicken enchiladas in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Los Molcajetes 2 - Roanoke
SEAFOOD
Los Molcajetes 2 - Roanoke
113 N. Oak St., Roanoke
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken & topped with our homemade mole sauce & cheese
|#17 Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.95
Topped with sour cream sauce & served with rice & refried beans