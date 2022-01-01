Sushi Roku
Sushi Roku is a pioneer of contemporary sushi, incorporating diverse, non-traditional ingredients from Latin America and Europe into its edible works of art.
1401 Ocean Avenue
Location
1401 Ocean Avenue
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Albright
Come on in and enjoy!
Blue Plate Oysterette
Come in and enjoy!
King and Queen Cantina
Come in and enjoy!!
Blue Plate Taco
In accordance with state liquor laws all alcohol must be ordered with food for take-out. Thank you