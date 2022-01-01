Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve chile relleno

TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE / CHILE RELLENO$5.99
Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
SIDE / CHILE RELLENO$5.99
Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
CHILES RELLENOS DINNER$15.99
Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until
golden brown. Served with tortillas.
More about TRES HERMANAS
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno$6.99
Chile Relleno$13.99
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Reuben

Quesadillas

Cake

Chips And Salsa

Shrimp Quesadillas

Miso Soup

Scallops

Salmon

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston