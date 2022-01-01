Chile relleno in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about TRES HERMANAS
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|SIDE / CHILE RELLENO
|$5.99
Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|SIDE / CHILE RELLENO
|$5.99
Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|CHILES RELLENOS DINNER
|$15.99
Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until
golden brown. Served with tortillas.