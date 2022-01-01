Fajitas in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve fajitas
More about TRES HERMANAS
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|PASTOR FAJITAS DINNER
|$19.99
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|STEAK FAJITAS DINNER
|$17.99
Choose generous portions of sirloin strips, fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|STEAK FAJITAS DINNER
|$17.99
Choose generous portions of sirloin strips, fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.