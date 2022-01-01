Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Midtown

Midtown restaurants
Midtown restaurants that serve curry chicken

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

Takeout
Chicken Curry Puffs$11.00
Bombay Bar & Grill image

 

Bombay Bar & Grill

1315 21st Street, Sacramento

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry$14.95
