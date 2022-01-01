Saint Ann restaurants you'll love
More about Sabroso
Sabroso
11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann
|Popular items
|Quesabirria
|$11.99
3 quesabirrias with cilantro & onion served with small consommé
|Esquites (Street Corn)
|$5.50
Fresh corn off the cobb, tossed in garlic lime mayo and topped mixed cheeses and a sprinkle of epazote, a southern Mexican herb
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
1 spicy & 1 mild served with chips
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
|Popular items
|#10 Chimi Changa
|$11.95
Choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.
|Chicken Wings
|$10.25
10-piece crispy wings. Your choice of sauce.
|Burrito Grande Supreme
|$9.95
10-inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of Mexican beef, ground beef, chicken, grilled chicken or pork. Inside we add rice, beans, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream then topped with gravy and white cheese sauce.