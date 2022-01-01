Chips and salsa in Saint Augustine
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine - 455 S Legacy Trail E106
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine - 455 S Legacy Trail E106
455 S Legacy Trail E106, Saint Augustine
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
More about Back 40 A1A 2 - 6101 A1A S Unit 111
Back 40 A1A 2 - 6101 A1A S Unit 111
6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine
|Side Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
|Taco Meals Include 2 Tacos, Served with a choice of Chips & Salsa, Black Beans & Rice, Zesty Pasta Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Island Slaw, Or Mustard Potato Salad
|$0.00