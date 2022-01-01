Nachos in Saint Augustine
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve nachos
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine
455 S Legacy Trail E106, Saint Augustine
|Nachos
|$14.00
2 Creeks Bar & Grill
74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine
|Nachos
|$9.00
House fried tortilla chips, piled high with cheese, black beans, lettuce, tomato, green onions, jalapenos, pico and sour cream. Add grilled chicken or chili $3
Back 40 A1A
6101 SR-A1A Unit 111, SAINT AUGUSTINE
|Jerk Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Green Onions, Cilantro, Served With Jalapenos & Salsa
BBQ
MOJO Old City BBQ
5 Cordova Street, St Augustine
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
|Small Nacho
|$6.50